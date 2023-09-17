ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $610,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,826,000 after acquiring an additional 462,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 584,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,262,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,069. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $48.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

