ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 12,452 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 133,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,186 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.50 during trading hours on Friday. 73,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

