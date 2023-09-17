Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.54.

Etsy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,534,347. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

