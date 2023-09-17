Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

