Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

