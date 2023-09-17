Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

