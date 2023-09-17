Evercore ISI Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $127.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.43.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.