Evmos (EVMOS) Price Reaches $0.0844 on Major Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $780,244.83 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

