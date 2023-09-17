Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Raised by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

