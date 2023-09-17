Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

XPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of XPRO opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $396.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. On average, analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $61,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,906.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,335 shares of company stock worth $1,645,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,322,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,684,000 after buying an additional 7,122,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,385,000 after buying an additional 179,835 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,786,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 305,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

