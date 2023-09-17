Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Citigroup

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.43.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.56. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $123.67 and a one year high of $186.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

