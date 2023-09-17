Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.96. Fanuc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

