Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,050. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

