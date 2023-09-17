F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.52). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.52), with a volume of 802,696 shares traded.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.20.
About F&C Commercial Property Trust
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F&C Commercial Property Trust
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.