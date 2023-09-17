FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.26.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.08 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.00 and its 200-day moving average is $238.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.