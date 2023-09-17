Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $348.84

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.84 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 354.50 ($4.44). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.38), with a volume of 564,140 shares trading hands.
Fidelity European Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 346.27. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Fidelity European Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,714.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
