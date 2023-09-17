Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 433,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CSCO stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

