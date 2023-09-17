Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 6,084 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 750,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in VIZIO by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 623,291 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

VIZIO Stock Performance

NYSE VZIO opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,532 in the last ninety days. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

