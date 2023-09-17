Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 983 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.12%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

