Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 404 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 57,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Matson by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE MATX opened at $86.36 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,537,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,537,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

