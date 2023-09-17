Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.