Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $26,865,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $24,203,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 491,428 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,881,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

