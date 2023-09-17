Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $163,000 Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,148 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4,928.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metlife Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 259.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPP opened at $40.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

