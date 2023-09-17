Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,778,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 132,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,490,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the period.

IUSV stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

