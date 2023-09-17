Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 808.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

PANW opened at $240.20 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.34 and a 200-day moving average of $217.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 190.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

