Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

