Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 171.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $101.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,084 shares of company stock worth $4,846,409 over the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

