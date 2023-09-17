Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $40,000 in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

