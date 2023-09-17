Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases Shares of 756 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 249.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $274.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

