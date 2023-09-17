Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

