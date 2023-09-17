Financial Management Professionals Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

