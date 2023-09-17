Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPHY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 344,170 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

