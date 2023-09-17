Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $697.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

