Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 949 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

