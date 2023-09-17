Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GIII opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIII

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,151 shares of company stock worth $4,770,182. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.