Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.57 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

