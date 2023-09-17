Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

