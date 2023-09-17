First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLR opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

