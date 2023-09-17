First Affirmative Financial Network Has $275,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 256.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RYN. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.27%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

