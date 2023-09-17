First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $42,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nomura by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nomura



Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

