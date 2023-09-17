First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KT by 20.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in KT by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KT

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.