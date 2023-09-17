First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $185.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

