First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

