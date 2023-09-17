First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

