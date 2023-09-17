First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.38

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $31.04. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 33,185 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $254.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.