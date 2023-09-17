First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $155.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

