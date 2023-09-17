First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 192.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

