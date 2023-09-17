First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.95. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 39,487 shares.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 149.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

