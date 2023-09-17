First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 333,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.41 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

