Fitell Co.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell’s (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 18th. Fitell had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Fitell Stock Performance

Shares of Fitell stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Fitell has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, through its subsidiary GD Wellness Pty Ltd, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, such as home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, including rowing machines, exercise bikes, and treadmills under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

