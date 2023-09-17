Fitell Co.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell’s (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 18th. Fitell had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Fitell Stock Performance
Shares of Fitell stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Fitell has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.26.
About Fitell
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fitell
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.